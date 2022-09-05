PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,545 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,868 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $115.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

