PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,772 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 669,540 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $14,174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,406,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 368,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 669.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 255,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 300,237 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

