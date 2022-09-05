PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 981 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.24 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.