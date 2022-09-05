PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,446 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.23 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

