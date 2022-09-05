Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 60.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $112.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.