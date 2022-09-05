Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 182.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Porch Group worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In other news, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,779.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $2.16 on Monday. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

