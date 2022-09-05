PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$198.10 million during the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 1.1 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSK. CIBC lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.98.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$17.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.75 and a 12-month high of C$20.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$126,648.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,980,992.09.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.