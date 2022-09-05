Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $74.44 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

