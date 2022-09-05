Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,276 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,653.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

WOOD stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $71.56 and a one year high of $95.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.03.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.