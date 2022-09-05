Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,844 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

DHI stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

