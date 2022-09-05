Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.7 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

SCCO opened at $45.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $79.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.