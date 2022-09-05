Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 27,348 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,555 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,084,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 131.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,774 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 132.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,877,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,057 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 601.2% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 994,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 852,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

