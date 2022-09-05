Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 651,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125,113 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,146,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $259.88 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $298.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.95 and its 200-day moving average is $223.01.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.