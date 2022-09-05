Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

