Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,350 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of Codexis worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.61. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

