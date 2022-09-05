Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Textron by 711.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,278 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $17,117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,753,000 after buying an additional 128,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

