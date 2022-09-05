Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BioNTech by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in BioNTech by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

BNTX stock opened at $147.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $374.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.08.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 33.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

