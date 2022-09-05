Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $291.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

