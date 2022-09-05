Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 15,435 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,248,000 after buying an additional 4,065,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vale by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,551,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after buying an additional 3,011,572 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Vale stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

