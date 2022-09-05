Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $67.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

