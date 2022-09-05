Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.83% of Progress Software worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $43,932,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8,237.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 351,570 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $6,828,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 456,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 111,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 143,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progress Software Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

