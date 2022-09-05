Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.20. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.