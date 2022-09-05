PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 45.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. UBS Group lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

