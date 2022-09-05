Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

