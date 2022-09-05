Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Continental Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Continental Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Continental Resources stock opened at $69.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Continental Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

