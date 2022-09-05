Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Issued By Capital One Financial

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $30.11 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.