Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for International Petroleum Corp. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$405.12 million for the quarter.

International Petroleum Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.