Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Paramount Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Paramount Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$536.20 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.80.

POU opened at C$29.41 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$40.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee purchased 15,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,047,724. In other news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total transaction of C$278,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,570.80. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,047,724.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

