Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 3.68. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

