Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Barclays PLC Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Barclays in a report released on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Barclays’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Barclays Stock Up 1.4 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 81,197 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

