Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Lowered by Raymond James

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.11 million.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.92.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.