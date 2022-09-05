Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy Co. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.96. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $34.06 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $10.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $43.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $49.72 EPS.

CHRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Chord Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CHRD opened at $141.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.73. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $181.34.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,155. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

