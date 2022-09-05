Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Lifted by Capital One Financial

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NYSE CNX opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

