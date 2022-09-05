Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $15.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.5 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

COP stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,853,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

