Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

Denbury Stock Up 0.9 %

Denbury stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $93.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

