Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $26.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $133.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

