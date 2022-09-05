Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.88. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $26.11 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $133.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.99. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

