Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Increased by Capital One Financial

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.70. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $26.27 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Laredo Petroleum

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $73.40 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

