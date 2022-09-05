Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 85,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.