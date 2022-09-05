Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.83 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

