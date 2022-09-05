Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Range Resources by 146.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $18,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

