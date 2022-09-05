Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 648.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,299 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,306,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,000 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,611,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 765,314 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,598,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 561,351 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.