Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Western Digital (WDC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC):

9/1/2022 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Western Digital is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $85.00.

8/9/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $85.00.

8/8/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $56.00.

8/8/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $55.00.

8/4/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $77.00.

7/20/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $64.00.

7/15/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $50.00.

7/14/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.51. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

