Rent the Runway (RENT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Rent the Runway has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. On average, analysts expect Rent the Runway to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 156.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 242.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

