Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Repay worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

