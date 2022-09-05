Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for EQT in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of EQT opened at $47.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. EQT has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

