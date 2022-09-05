Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $22.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.43 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at C$69.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$60.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$34.68 and a 1 year high of C$79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.48 by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.42 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.