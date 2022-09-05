Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Howard Hughes Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Howard Hughes in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Howard Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHC. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,715,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $25,411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,623,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 182.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 331,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 73.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 120,033 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

