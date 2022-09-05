Reviewing STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Upexi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.84 billion 1.79 $292.15 million N/A N/A Upexi $24.09 million 3.46 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Profitability

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Upexi.

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39%

Risk and Volatility

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Upexi beats STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

STADA is a publicly traded, international company with a focus on the healthcare market, especially the pharmaceutical and in particular the generics market.

About Upexi

(Get Rating)

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.