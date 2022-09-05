Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 103,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,718,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 862,136 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,588,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,466,000 after acquiring an additional 77,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $61.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $84.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

